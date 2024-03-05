The eighth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver is thrilled to announce Dave Grohl will join the evening’s performance lineup and Martin Short will join for a special guest appearance.

LOVE ROCKS NYC will now also be shown as a livestream event from the historic Beacon Theatre in NYC at 8:00pmET on Thursday, March 7. Fans in NYC and elsewhere can experience this memorable night of music by signing up at loverocksnyc.com to access a livestream link to the concert via Veeps.com.

Veeps All Access subscribers can tune in for free or fans can purchase an individual show ticket for $20 while also helping support the organization as $20 = 2 Meals for New Yorkers living with severe and chronic illness. Additional seats are also being released today and fans can purchase through www.ticketmaster.com.

Executive produced by iconic international fashion designer John Varvatos, NYC Douglas Elliman real estate broker and prominent concert producer Greg Williamson and esteemed concert/events producer Nicole Rechter, and featuring appearances by Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan, the concert will support and honor the work of the cherished New York-based not-for-profit. The organization, which was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, now addresses 200+ diagnoses with its medically tailored meals and nutrition services. Last year, the staff and volunteers cooked, packaged, and home-delivered more than 4 million medically tailored meals to more than 14,700 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

Since launching in 2017, the annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concerts have brought together an astonishing lineup of musical talent, raising $30 million to date and helping to fund 3 million meals to New Yorkers living with illnesses. The benefit concert highlights the organization’s continued mission of providing life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area living with severe illness. As a member of the Food is Medicine Coalition (FIMC), God’s Love we Deliver supports the coalition’s national mission while offering vital services to local communities. God’s Love has seen a 20% increase in meals delivered over the past year.

For the eighth anniversary, the LOVE ROCKS NYC 2024 all-star lineup, led by Music Director and Band Leader Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra), will feature The Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rodgers, Tom Morello, Don Felder, Bettye Lavette, Joss Stone, Allison Russell, Emily King, Marcus King, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Luke Spiller (The Struts), Quinn Sullivan, Bernie Williams and more special surprise guests to be added.

The outstanding house band will include Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Jeff Babko (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga) and a six-piece horn section. Ken Dashow of Q104.3 Radio will also serve as the evening’s “voice of god.”

The evening’s sponsors are Bloomberg Philanthropies, RJKB Family Charitable Foundation and Secunda Family Foundation. Additional sponsors include Ernst & Young, JT Magen, Samuel N & Dena M Lombardo, The Campbell/Ribbecke Family, DK Display Corp., Daily Provisions, Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack, Villa One Tequila, RWE Partners and official media sponsors iHeartMedia, Wall Street Journal, Q104.3 and Conde Nast.

For more information, please visit: loverocksnyc.com.