Miley Cyrus seems to have wasted no time in her rise to fame, riches and charitable causes. Her youthful enthusiasm for contributing to the well-being of others has found a variety of outlets.

Cyrus supports the Libby Ross Foundation, and recently decorated a yoga bag for an auction to raise funds for the charity’s yoga program. The foundation promotes early detection of breast cancer, as well as research to eradicate the disease and support programs for victims.

A little off the beaten path, she is also involved with Musicians on Call, a charity that brings live and recorded music to the besides of patients to promote the healing process. She agreed to perform at a concert benefitting this organization, joining Jordin Sparks and Gavin DeGraw. And, for every Hannah Montana concert ticket sold, Cyrus reportedly donates $1 to the City of Hope, a biomedical research, treatment and educational institution dedicated to the prevention and cure of cancer.

On September 14, 2008, Cyrus joined the Jonas Brothers in a special concert for City of Hope in Los Angeles: “We are honored and grateful for the generosity of Disney, Creative Artists Agency and the dedication of Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers in supporting the lifesaving work of City of Hope,” said Michael A. Friedman, M.D., president and chief executive officer, City of Hope. “This Concert for Hope demonstrates their commitment to improving the lives of patients with cancer and to helping create a future in which cancer is not only treatable, but curable and preventable.”

In a Time interview in 2008, she encouraged her peers to “start young” when it comes to service. “If you pick up a guitar when you’re 8 you’re really good at it by the time you’re 20. It’s the same with giving back. My family has been visiting Kentucky coal-mine towns since I was little. We take clothes, gifts, and school supplies. It’s an eye opener for me, seeing families here in America living in Third World conditions. And it makes me want to make a difference. The truth is, it’s never too early to get involved. Someday today’s kids will be running for President. Now is our prep time. We need to get some practice in before we save the world.”

Miley has also been helping young people online, with her work for Get Ur Good On. Get Ur Good On is an online network for young people to support each other in their missions to do “good” in their communities. Miley has been helping out by uploading videos and pictures of her wide range of charity work, including Red Cross, City of Hope, Blessings in a Backpack and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.