Reba designed a denim jacket for an auction benefitting SOS Children's Villages.
Reba McEntire has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- ACM Lifting Lives
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation
- City of Hope
- Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- David Foster Foundation
- Exploring The Arts
- Feeding America
- Fisher House Foundation
- Heart of Tucson Happy Equine Acres Rescue & Therapy
- Hero in Heels
- Lopez Family Foundation
- Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
