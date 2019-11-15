Musicians on Call

Bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. Musicians On Call uses music to promote and complement the healing process for patients, families and caregivers.

Causes

Health

Celebrity supporters 65

Musicians on Call has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "Musicians on Call"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...