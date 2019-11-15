Bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. Musicians On Call uses music to promote and complement the healing process for patients, families and caregivers.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 65
Musicians on Call has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Lambert
- A Great Big World
- Amos Lee
- Bon Jovi
- Brett Eldredge
- Bruce Springsteen
- Bruno Mars
- Carlos Santana
- Charles Esten
- Chicago
- Chris Daughtry
- Darius Rucker
- Depeche Mode
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Ed Sheeran
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Eric Church
- Gavin DeGraw
- Gwen Sebastian
- Hoda Kotb
- Hunter Hayes
- Imagine Dragons
- Jay Sean
- Jerrod Niemann
- Jessie J
- Jessie James
- Jewel
- John Mayer
- John Mellencamp
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Jordin Sparks
- Justin Bieber
- Justin Timberlake
- Katy Perry
- Ke$ha
- Keith Urban
- Kellie Pickler
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Kevin Bacon
- Lady Antebellum
- Luke Bryan
- Maroon 5
- Martina McBride
- Miley Cyrus
- Miranda Lambert
- New Kids On The Block
- Nick Jonas
- Nicole Kidman
- Pharrell Williams
- P.O.D.
- R5
- Rachel Platten
- Reba McEntire
- Rosanna Scotto
- Seal
- Shawn Mendes
- Sting
- Taio Cruz
- The Black Keys
- The Script
- Tim McGraw
- Trace Adkins
- Trey Morgan
- Vanessa Carlton