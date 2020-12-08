Miranda Lambert
In partnership with Miranda Lambert and Mutt Nation Foundation, GreaterGoog.org’s Signature Program, Rescue Rebuild was able to transform an old government building (donate by the city), into a desperately needed adoption center, for the city of Lindale, Texas.
Over 20 rescues and adoption partners – including the Lindale Animal Holding Facility – will use the center to save more lives and keep adoptions happening locally.
https://greatergood.org/blog/2017/11/01/greatergood-orgs-rescue-rebuild-partners-miranda-lamberts-muttnation-greatly-increase-adoption-rates/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaJ-s_sACcb/?taken-by=muttnation

