Julien’s Auctions announced the launch of the exclusive, online charity auction Music Health Alliance Second Annual Handwritten Lyrics Auction at juliensauctions.com for advance bidding beginning Friday, October 15th, 2021 to coincide with Heal The Music Day.

The auction will start closing in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance whose mission is to Heal the Music by providing access to healthcare through services that protect, direct and connect music professionals with medical and financial situations.

For the second consecutive year, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars partnered with a marquee list of the most decorated and influential singers and songwriters of all time, across the genres of pop, rock, country, folk, americana, and gospel music, who personally donated handwritten lyrics of some of their most classic and ground-breaking hits to this urgent initiative to aid the devastated music community during the ongoing pandemic.

Highlighted handwritten song lyrics signed by the songwriter and/or recording artist include (each estimate range: $600-$2,000):

Rosanne Cash, “Crossing Jerusalem” (co-written with John Leventhal)

Beth Nielsen Chapman, “This Kiss” (Recorded by Faith Hill)

Dan & Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (co-written with Jessie Jo Dillon, Poo Bear, and Jordan Reynolds)

Bob DiPiero and Pat McManus, “American Made” (Recorded by The Oak Ridge Boys)

Tom Douglas and Scooter Carusoe, “Drunk Girl” (Co-written and recorded by Chris Janson)

David Frasier, Ed Hill, and Josh Kear “Most People are Good” (Recorded by Luke Bryan)

Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons and Bob Crewe, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Recorded by Frankie Valli)

Jason Isbell, “Cover Me Up” (Recorded by Jason Isbell and Morgan Wallen)

Tully Kennedy, Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Michael Tyler and Brian White, “Blame It On You” (Recorded by Jason Aldean, accompanied by a Jason Aldean signed cowboy hat)

Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man” (co-written with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall)

Cyndi Lauper, “Time After Time” (a handcrafted art piece encased in a shadowbox created and signed by Lauper for Music Health Alliance)

Lady Gaga, Aaron Raitiere, Natalie Hemby and Hillary Lindsey, “I’ll Never Love Again,” from the soundtrack of A Star is Born (Recorded by the film’s stars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Tim McGraw, “Live Like You Were Dying” (co-written with Craig Wiseman and Tim Nichols)

Milk Carton Kids, “Michigan” (written by Kenneth A. Pattengale, Joseph Edward Ryan)

Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, David Thomson, and Patricia Conroy “Champagne Night” (Recorded by Lady A) handwritten and signed lyrics on a set of 4 beer glasses by the band and songwriter Tina Parol.

John Michael Montgomery, “I Love the Way You Love Me” (co-written with Victoria Shaw and Chuck Cannon)

Dennis Morgan and Kye Fleming, “Smoky Mountain Rain,” (Recorded by Ronnie Milsap)

Maren Morris, “The Bones” (co-written with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins)

Amanda Shires, “Wasted and Rollin’” (written by Amanda Shires)

Tia Sillers and Mark Sanders, “I Hope You Dance” (Recorded by Lee Ann Womack) Donated in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of song’s release.

Jon Stone, Phil Barton and Johnny Bulford, “A Woman Like You” (Recorded by Lee Brice)

Russ Taff, “We Will Stand” (co-written with Tori Taff)

George Thorogood, “Bad to the Bone” (written by George Thorogood)

Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, “Before He Cheats” (Recorded by Carrie Underwood)

Matt Warren and Hillary Lindsey, “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain” (Recorded by Gary Allan)

Lucinda Williams, “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” (written by Lucinda Williams)

Since 2013, Music Health Alliance has been providing free healthcare advocacy and resources to more than 15,000 members of the nationwide music community. The work of MHA’s 10 in-house advocates has saved more than $70,000,000 in healthcare costs and provided lifesaving access to medical procedures, mental health resources, diagnostic tests, prescriptions and more, and helped countless families avoid bankruptcy due to mounting medical debt. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.