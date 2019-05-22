Cyndi Lauper created the True Colors Tour, an annual music tour that tour benefits the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations that provide support to the LGBT community and to the straight friends and family who love them, including PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) and the Matthew Shepard Foundation, as well as local organizations in cities where the concerts were held.

Her True Colors Fund is a major contributor to the LGBT shelter in New York City, called True Colors Residence.