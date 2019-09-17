Broadway Cares is an industry-based organization that relies on the talents and generosity of the American Theatre community to raise money for AIDS-related causes in the United States.
- AJ Buckley
- Alan Cumming
- Allison Janney
- Angela Lansbury
- Antonio Banderas
- Ashanti
- Audra McDonald
- Bebe Neuwirth
- Bernadette Peters
- Billy Porter
- Bryan Cranston
- Catherine Zeta Jones
- Chita Rivera
- Clay Aiken
- Constantine Maroulis
- Cyndi Lauper
- Cynthia McFadden
- Cynthia Nixon
- Daniel Craig
- Daniel Radcliffe
- David Hyde Pierce
- David Muir
- Deborah Roberts
- Edie Falco
- Erika Jayne
- Ernie Hudson
- Gayle King
- Hugh Jackman
- Jane Krakowski
- Jay-Z
- Jennifer Garner
- John Tartaglia
- Kelsey Grammer
- Kevin Kline
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Lady Gaga
- Lauren Graham
- Mary Tyler Moore
- Meryl Streep
- Nathan Lane
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Oprah
- Paula Zahn
- Paul Stanley
- Scarlett Johansson
- Sean Hayes
- Shepard Fairey
- Sienna Miller
- Sutton Foster
- Thomas Roberts
- Vanessa Williams
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Yancey Arias
