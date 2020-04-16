Jay-Z sent more than $2,500 worth of designer street wear to the Spring Hill Campaign for Adolescent and University Student Empowerment (CAUSE) in appreciation of their community efforts.

His November 2006 concert in New York city raised over $250,000 for PlayPumps International.

On August 9, 2006, he met with UN Secretary General Kofi Annan at the organization’s headquarters in New York. The rapper pledged to use his upcoming world tour to raise awareness of–and combat–global water shortage.

Also in 2006, he visited Africa and produced a documentary entitled Diary of Jay-Z: Water for Life.

He pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross' relief effort after Hurricane Katrina.