Joel Madden is a member of Good Charlotte, and the brother of Benji Madden.
Madden, with wife Nicole Richie, created the Richie Madden Children's Foundation in support of disadvantaged young mothers and children.
Madden was announced in 2008 as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Ante Up For Africa
- Artists for Peace and Justice
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Designers Against AIDS
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- ENOUGH Project
- Feeding America
- Global Green
- GLSEN
- Habitat For Humanity
- Imagine LA
- International Medical Corps
- Invisible Children
- It Gets Better Project
- Keep A Child Alive
- Kristin Brooks Hope Center
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water
