Joel Madden is a member of Good Charlotte, and the brother of Benji Madden.

Madden, with wife Nicole Richie, created the Richie Madden Children's Foundation in support of disadvantaged young mothers and children.

Madden was announced in 2008 as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Causes supported 30

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water

