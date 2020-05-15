GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, is the leading national education organization focused on ensuring safe schools for all students. Established in 1990, GLSEN envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity/expression. GLSEN seeks to develop school climates where difference is valued for the positive contribution it makes to creating a more vibrant and diverse community.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 72
GLSEN has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Lambert
- Alec Baldwin
- Alexander Skarsgård
- Ali Wentworth
- Amy Adams
- Anne Hathaway
- Barack Obama
- Billy Porter
- Brant Daugherty
- Brett Ratner
- Chaz Bono
- Cheyenne Jackson
- Chloë Grace Moretz
- Colin Farrell
- Connor Franta
- Courtney Love
- Dan Bucatinsky
- Danny Moder
- Derek Hough
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Eve
- fun.
- George Stephanopoulos
- Greg Louganis
- Greg Rikaart
- Hilary Duff
- Hillary Clinton
- Jason Collins
- Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Jeri Ryan
- Jessica Biel
- Jessica Capshaw
- Jillian Rose Reed
- Jim Parsons
- Joe Jonas
- Joel Madden
- Julia Roberts
- Justin Timberlake
- Ke$ha
- Kerry Washington
- Kyra Sedgwick
- Lady Gaga
- La La Anthony
- Lily Tomlin
- Lisa Vanderpump
- Macklemore
- Matt Bomer
- Matthew Morrison
- Mayim Bialik
- Mehcad Brooks
- Miguel
- Niecy Nash
- Octavia Spencer
- Panic! at the Disco
- Patrick Wilson
- Paul Haggis
- Perez Hilton
- Robbie Rogers
- Ryan Lewis
- Ryan Murphy
- Sandra Lee
- Sarah Silverman
- Sasha Alexander
- Shonda Rhimes
- Sir Ivan
- Ted Allen
- Tiffani Thiessen
- Tim Cook
- Tim Gunn
- Wendy Williams
- Willie Garson
- Zachary Quinto