Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick created a short video on climate change for Natural Resources Defense Council

Adrian GrenierAlec BaldwinBen StillerCameron DiazCheyenne JacksonGeorge ClooneyHillary ClintonJamie Lee CurtisJulianne MooreKevin BaconLeonardo DiCaprioMatt BomerNatalie PortmanNorman LearWhoopi Goldberg

Causes supported 20

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Autism, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Voter Education, Water

