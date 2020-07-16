Hillary spoke at the 2007 Human Rights Campaign Gala.
She was recognized for her long-time commitment to empowering women by Vital Voices in 2009.
Charities & foundations supported 27
Hillary Clinton has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- American India Foundation
- Apne Aap
- Avoided Deforestation Partners
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Clinton Foundation
- Clinton Global Initiative
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Friends of the High Line
- GLSEN
- Heifer International
- HELP USA
- Human Rights Campaign
Causes supported 30
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Bullying, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women
