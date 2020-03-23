Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold is an official games spokesman for the Special Olympics World Games in Shanghai, China.

Schwarzenegger does not accept his governor’s salary of $175,000 per year, and instead donates it to charities.

On September 27, 2006, Schwarzenegger – as Governer of California – signed a bill creating the nation’s first cap on greenhouse gas emissions.

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking

