Arnold is an official games spokesman for the Special Olympics World Games in Shanghai, China.
Schwarzenegger does not accept his governor’s salary of $175,000 per year, and instead donates it to charities.
On September 27, 2006, Schwarzenegger – as Governer of California – signed a bill creating the nation’s first cap on greenhouse gas emissions.
Charities & foundations supported 18
Arnold Schwarzenegger has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
4 related places
Causes supported 15
AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking
Contact Arnold Schwarzenegger
You can contact Arnold Schwarzenegger using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Sports, Business, Military, Politics, MoviesMore fields →