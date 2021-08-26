Here’s your chance to spend a massive weekend with Arnold Schwarzenegger while supporting charity.

Have the Best Weekend with Arnold Schwarzenegger

omaze.cam is giving you the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favourite action star, and all you have to do to enter the draw is donate to charity.

Grab a friend and get to the choppa! Arnold Schwarzenegger is inviting you out to LA for the greatest weekend ever. You’ll join Arnold for an action-packed line-up of all of his favorite things. First, you’ll head to Arnold’s home to hang out with him and his friends. The next day, you’ll meet up at a ranch to enjoy some BBQ and take a picture with Arnold’s tank (the same one he trained with in the Austrian Army). That’s one way to crush a weekend. Flights and hotel included.

Your donation will go to After-School All-Stars. Founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars is a leading national provider of school-based, free, comprehensive after-school programs. The organization’s mission is to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. Every school day, students in under-resourced communities have access to free programs that allow them to increase academic readiness, explore career opportunities, develop regular health and wellness habits, practice visual and performing arts, and build STEM skills.

This draw closes on September 3, so be quick. To enter or find out more, head over to omaze.com.