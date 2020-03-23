Improving kids’ lives by nurturing their minds, bodies and spirits through programs that incorporate independent learning, academics and enrichment activities

What They Do:

- Provide comprehensive after school programs that are fun for kids and also keep them safe and help them achieve success in school and life.

- Prepare middle school kids for high school, college, and the 21st century by offering academic support, enrichment opportunities, and health/fitness activities.

- Serve nearly 90,000 youth annually through out-of-school time programs in 14 regions across the country.

- Offer a model after school program for middle-school kids that can be replicated anywhere across the country.