Tom provides two full scholarships every year to students attending Indian Hills Community College. The scholarships cover full tuition, fees, book costs, and room and board costs for students living in the dormitories.

He also established the First Chance Scholarship Program with the University of Phoenix, and leads the program with the support of an Advisory Board and the University.

Arnold supports the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis through their Race to Erase MS gala fundraiser.