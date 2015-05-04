The leading national nonprofit organization that honors and respects children. Prevention, keeping children safe and strengthening families is its goal. Its message is positive and filled with hope. Love Our Children USA has become the go-to prevention organization for all forms of violence and neglect against children in the U.S.

Its mission is to break the cycle of violence against children. It works to eliminate behaviors that keep children from reaching their potential. It redefines parenting by promoting prevention strategies and positive changes in parenting and family attitudes and behaviors through public education. Love Our Children USA works to empower and support children, teens, parents and families through information, resources, advocacy and online youth mentoring.