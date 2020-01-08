Demi Lovato is an actress and singer-songwriter. She played Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock, and she plays Sonny Monroe in the Disney Channel’s Sonny With A Chance.

With all of her professional accomplishments, Lovato remains devoted to giving back. By talking openly about her personal experiences, she has become a role-model for many, speaking out against bullying among other issues. She also serves as an official Ambassador for the youth empowerment event We Day and the organization Free the Children, which works domestically and internationally to empower young people to remove barriers that prevent them from being active local and global citizens.