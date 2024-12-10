Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated musician, actor and author Demi Lovato is stepping into the virtual world, joining PlanetPlay’s visionary Make Green Tuesday Moves (MGTM), an initiative that channels the passion of gamers and music fans into real-world environmental action.

Demi Lovato makes Green Tuesday Moves with PlanetPlay

Demi’s musical star power now shines alongside the gaming world’s biggest names, encouraging millions to support sustainability projects simply by playing their favourite games.

Starting today, her fan community and gamers across the globe can enjoy exclusive in-game Demi Lovato avatars in select games throughout December.

The best part? 100% of proceeds go directly to certified sustainability projects, including reforestation, renewable energy, and ocean conservation, all powered by PlanetPlay’s eco-donate platform.

In a personal message to fans, Demi breaks down how the MGTM initiative works, and why she’s lending her voice to this important cause. Watch the video here.

Demi takes the spotlight as December’s MGTM Star of the Month, following in the footsteps of fellow icons David Hasselhoff and Joe Jonas. Supported by a major global social media push, Demi’s involvement is set to spark a wave of #GreenTuesdayMoves across the world.

Games featuring Demi during the month include Avakin Life (Lockwood Publishing), Bowling Club & Darts Club (Boombit), Fishing Clash (Ten Square Games), Klondike Adventures (Vizor), Peridot (Niantic), Puzzle Adventure (Pixel Federation), Standoff 2 (Axlebolt), Subway Surfers (SYBO), Text Express (Kwalee), The Great Ocean (Actrio) and Top Drives (Hutch).

Players can make a difference with every download, with proceeds funding essential environmental projects like the Hongera Project in Kenya, which manufactures and distributes clean cookstoves, and New Zealand’s WAI Wanaka water conservation initiative.

As a special MGTM partner Google has launched a dedicated page on the Google Play store showcasing the movement, featuring Demi’s exclusive content and all the games that are part of this groundbreaking initiative.

With PlanetPlay’s growing list of games, the MGTM initiative has already mobilised a global community of gamers to make a positive environmental impact. To date, PlanetPlay has raised over $2.2 million for sustainability projects through its eco-conscious gaming marketplace.

Rhea Loucas, CEO at PlanetPlay, said: “Demi Lovato’s passion for music, gaming and the environment is infectious. We’re thrilled to have her on board for December’s Make Green Tuesday Moves and to see the games community continue to drive positive environmental change.”