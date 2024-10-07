International pop star Joe Jonas has teamed up with the world’s leading video game studios to support not-for-profit PlanetPlay’s ever-growing Make Green Tuesday Moves (MGTM) initiative – which transforms passion for video games into positive action for a healthier planet.

Joe Jonas Makes Green Tuesday Moves

Starting October 1st 2024, dozens of smash hit games are launching exclusive characters, skins, badges and other items featuring Joe for players to download, with all proceeds invested into fully certified sustainability projects by PlanetPlay’s eco-donate platform, including reforestation, renewable energy, and ocean cleanups.

Joe Jonas is thrilled to be MGTM’s latest ‘Star of the Month,’ supported by a massive social media campaign, inspiring gamers worldwide to ‘Make Green Moves’. He joins Hollywood icon David ‘The Hoff’ Hasselhoff, who was July’s Star of the Month, as part of the MGTM community.

Watch this exclusive video message from Joe, explaining how MGTM works and why he’s backing the initiative.

Among the games featuring Joe Jonas green DLC as part of October’s MGTM are Avakin Life (Lockwood Publishing), Bowling Club (Boombit), Car Driving School (Boombit), Darts Club (Boombit), Fishing Clash (Ten Square Games), Hunt Royale (Boombit), Love & Pies (Trailmix), Nitro Nation (CM Games), Peridot (Niantic), Piper Pet Cafe (Tripledot), Runescape (Jagex), Solitaire (Tripledot), Subway Surfers (SYBO), Text Express (Kwalee), The Great Ocean (Actrio), Tile Dynasty (Tripledot), Top Drives (Hutch), Triple Tile (Tripledot) and Woodoku (Tripledot).

Google is also supporting the innovative MGTM movement with a dedicated page on the GooglePlay app store, featuring an overview of the mission, a showcase of videos, and all participating games.

These games collectively have over 36 million daily players, have been played over 4 billion times, and have an estimated 400m monthly active users.

All gamers need to do to get involved in MGTM is harness their #PassiveActivism, by continuing to play the games they love to contribute to amazing sustainability causes – all supported by Joe Jonas!

These causes include the Hongera Project, which helps families in Kenya improve their living conditions by manufacturing and distributing clean cookstoves, and the WAI Wanaka water conservation project in New Zealand.

PlanetPlay is a not-for-profit platform that empowers gamers worldwide to contribute to environmental action through in-game purchases and gameplay with affiliated game studios. Alongside the pioneering eco-conscious games marketplace, it is also a movement designed to inspire, educate, and mobilise players to support our planet and its rich diversity of life.

Joe Jonas said: “Helping our planet is something I really care about, and the best part is we can all do that while playing games as part of PlanetPlay’s Make Green Tuesday Moves initiative. PlanetPlay makes sustainability fun and rewarding, so what are you waiting for? Let’s make a difference together.”

Rhea Loucas, CEO at PlanetPlay, said: “We’re thrilled to have Joe Jonas join the Make Green Tuesday Moves family! His passion for the environment and immense popularity with gamers will be a huge boost to our mission of empowering players to make a real difference. By joining MGTM, Joe is sending a clear message that games can be a powerful force for good. We encourage all gamers to download Joe’s exclusive content and join the movement – together we can use the power of play to create a more sustainable future for our planet.”