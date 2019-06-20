Charities & foundations supported 36
Joe Jonas has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Alzheimer's Association
- American Diabetes Association
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- BID 2 BEAT AIDS
- Change for the Children Foundation
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
- City of Hope
- Convoy of Hope
- DoSomething.org
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- FHI 360
- Free The Children
- Gibson Girl Foundation
- GLSEN
- H.E.L.P. Malawi
- It Gets Better Project
- JDRF
- LIFEbeat
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- Malala Fund
- Me To We
- MusiCares
- Music for Relief
- Nothing But Nets
- ONE Campaign
- PROJECT ZAMBI
- Revlon Run/Walk For Women
- Ryan Seacrest Foundation
- Shriners Hospitals for Children
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- The Salvation Army
- The Trevor Project
- TJ Martell Foundation
- Variety Power Of Youth
Causes supported 28
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
