Justin Bieber is known for his 2009 debut album My World.
He took part in recording “We Are The World 25” in 2010.
Some of the proceeds from his 2011 Christmas album are going to charity.
On Valentine’s Day, 2011, Justin surprised six-year-old fan and brain cancer sufferer Avalanna Routh by flying her to New York, where he spent the afternoon playing board games and eating cupcakes with her.
Causes supported 30
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Sports, Water
