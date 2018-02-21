Justin Bieber is known for his 2009 debut album My World.

He took part in recording “We Are The World 25” in 2010.

Some of the proceeds from his 2011 Christmas album are going to charity.

On Valentine’s Day, 2011, Justin surprised six-year-old fan and brain cancer sufferer Avalanna Routh by flying her to New York, where he spent the afternoon playing board games and eating cupcakes with her.