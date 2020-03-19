Striving to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
- Aimee Teegarden
- AJ Buckley
- Amy Schumer
- AnnaLynne McCord
- Ann Curry
- Anne Hathaway
- Ashley Tisdale
- Aziz Ansari
- Ben Feldman
- Bernie Kopell
- Billy Crystal
- Blake Lively
- Bradley Cooper
- Carrie Fisher
- Chace Crawford
- Chelsea Handler
- Christopher Meloni
- Connie Britton
- Corbin Bleu
- Courtney Love
- Dakota Fanning
- Darren Criss
- David Arquette
- Dennis Quaid
- Eric McCormack
- Frank Sinatra
- Geoffrey Rush
- Gerard Butler
- Glen Campbell
- Hill Harper
- Hoda Kotb
- Ian Somerhalder
- Idina Menzel
- Jack Black
- Jane Fonda
- Jane Krakowski
- Jared Padalecki
- Jason Sudeikis
- Jennifer Garner
- Jensen Ackles
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Jimmy Fallon
- Joan Collins
- Joe Jonas
- Joey McIntyre
- Jonas Brothers
- Jon Hamm
- Jonny Lee Miller
- Judith Chapman
- Julie Andrews
- Justin Bieber
- Katey Sagal
- Kathy Griffin
- Ken Howard
- Kevin Hart
- Kevin Jonas
- Kim Kardashian West
- Kristen Bell
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Kunal Nayyar
- Kyle Chandler
- Lady Gaga
- Lauren Miller Rogen
- Lea Michele
- Leslie Mann
- Linda Dano
- Mark Ruffalo
- Matt Lanter
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Miranda Cosgrove
- Molly Sims
- Nelly Furtado
- Nick Cannon
- Nick Jonas
- Nick Kroll
- One Direction
- Pauley Perrette
- Penny Marshall
- Peter Gallagher
- Rihanna
- Rob Thomas
- Samantha Harris
- Sarah Silverman
- Sean Hayes
- Seth Rogen
- Sharon Lawrence
- Shenae Grimes
- Sienna Miller
- Sofia Vergara
- Stockard Channing
- Susan Sarandon
- Swoosie Kurtz
- Terrell Owens
- Tina Fey
- Tom Felton
- Vanessa Hudgens
- William H. Macy
- Willie Geist
- Zachary Quinto
- Zooey Deschanel
