Emily Blunt Hosts The American Institute for Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images for AIS

Since 1998, the American Institute for Stuttering (AIS), a non-profit organization offering expert speech therapy and community support for people of all ages who stutter, has helped thousands of individuals speak freely and live fearlessly. .

The evening honored Shawn Fagan, Chief Legal Officer of Citadel, responsible for Citadel’s global legal, compliance, transaction management, and regulatory affairs functions and former NBA forward and stuttering advocate,

Michael Anthony Kidd-Gilchrist. The evening, themed “Just Listen” featured moments of inspiration and speeches from beneficiaries of the organization.