The American Institute for Stuttering will hold its 19th annual benefit gala on June 10.

Since 1998, the American Institute for Stuttering (AIS), a non-profit organization offering expert speech therapy and community support for people of all ages who stutter, has helped thousands of individuals speak freely and live fearlessly. The 19th Annual benefit gala will be hosted by Emily Blunt, board member and advocate for AIS who publicly sheds light on stuttering and its impacts.

The evening will honor Shawn Fagan, Chief Legal Officer of Citadel, responsible for Citadel’s global legal, compliance, transaction management, and regulatory affairs functions and former NBA forward and stuttering advocate, Michael Anthony Kidd-Gilchrist.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

New York, NY

The American Institute for Stuttering offers stuttering speech therapy to adults and children. With scholarships available so that therapy is accessible to all, AIS works with its clients to accept and work with their stutters and to free them of the physical and emotional blocks that make speech difficult.

For more information, visit stutteringtreatment.org.