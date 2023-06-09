The 17th Annual American Institute for Stuttering benefit gala will be hosted by Emily Blunt, who has taken her personal stuttering challenges to turn them into a force for positive change and inspiration.

The evening will honor Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, a nationally recognized physician, leader, executive, researcher, teacher and author, leading Montefiore Einstein’s 13 member hospitals and 7.5 million patient encounters per year.

Since 1998, the American Institute for Stuttering (AIS), a non-profit organization offering expert speech therapy and community support for people of all ages who stutter, has helped thousands of individuals speak freely and live fearlessly.

WHO: Host, actor and advocate Emily Blunt; Honoree, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montefiore Einstein Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, MD, PhD; actor/advocate Marc Winski; American Institute for Stuttering Executive Director Dr. Heather Grossman, PhD, CCC-SLP, BCS-F; Board Chair and Chair of Debevoise & Plimpton insurance regulatory practice Eric Dinallo; New York Giants’ Joshua Ezeudu; with a special performance by singer Amanda Mammana; plus AIS board and staff members, friends and special guests TBA.

WHEN: Monday, June 12th, 2023

WHERE: 583 Park Avenue

New York, NY