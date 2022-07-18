Actor and AIS Board Member Emily Blunt hosted the American Institute for Stuttering's 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala last week in New York City.

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images

The event raised funds to support AIS’s mission to provide free or low-cost therapy to underserved people who stutter. The evening paid tribute to the late journalist and author, Sir Harold Evans, who was an active member of the AIS Board for close to two decades. Along with his wife, Tina Brown, they created the Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala to raise much needed funding for therapy and to increase public awareness about stuttering

The organization presented AIG & Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Global Head of Communications & Government Affairs with the Catherine Montgomery Advocacy Award in recognition for AIG’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and for serving as allies to those who stutter. AIS also honored its Executive Director, Dr. Heather Grossman, with an award for her ten years of visionary leadership. Other notables in attendance included Eli Golden, Marc Winski, and American Institute for Stuttering Board Chair, Eric Dinallo., who is the Chair of Debevoise & Plimpton’s Insurance Regulatory Practice.