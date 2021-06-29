Chelsea Handler
9
charities
14
causes
59
articles
0
videos

Chelsea Handler is a TV host, comedian and actress.

Charities & foundations supported 9

Chelsea Handler has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alan CummingAnnaLynne McCordArnold PalmerCherEllen DeGeneresElton JohnJennifer HudsonJillian MichaelsJimmy FallonJimmy KimmelJonas BrothersLady GagaLea MicheleStingTim McGraw

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Chelsea Handler"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Health, Philanthropy, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Sports

Contact Chelsea Handler

You can contact Chelsea Handler using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television

More fields