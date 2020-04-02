In an effort to prioritize the health and well-being of Fire Drill Friday supporters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Fonda and Greenpeace USA will be taking their climate rallies online and hosting the first Virtual Fire Drill Friday Rally on April 3.

The virtual rally will be youth-themed and in partnership with #CAYouthVsBigOil State tour and the Sunrise Movement to highlight the youth-led activism happening throughout the month of April, peaking over three days of virtual action starting on Earth Day (April 22) and culminating on Friday April 24.

To promote the rally, Fonda has enlisted celebrities including Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, and Marisa Tomei to encourage supporters to join the movement (watch the video here).

In addition to monthly virtual rallies, Fonda will also be hosting supplemental “Fireside Firedrills with Jane Fonda” programming throughout the month, such as last week’s Q&A with Senator Ed Markey.

WHEN: 11am PST/2pm EST, Friday, April 3

WHERE: To register use this link