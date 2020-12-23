Norman Lear
18
charities
30
causes
42
articles
0
videos

American television writer and producer of popular sitcoms such as All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Good Times and Maude.

Norman and his wife, Lyn, founded the Lear Family Foundation in 1997 to support a wide range of nonprofit organizations across the country.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adrian GrenierAngie HarmonBill ClintonCameron DiazEd Begley Jr.Ellen DeGeneresJoel MaddenLeonardo DiCaprioMaroon 5Morgan FreemanOlivia MunnPierce BrosnanQuincy JonesSalma HayekSherri Saum

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Norman Lear"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 30

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Emergency services, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Weapons Reduction, Women

Contact Norman Lear

You can contact Norman Lear using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Military, Television

More fields