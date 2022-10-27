The Media Access Awards, in partnership with nonprofit disability services provider Easterseals Southern California, has announced the honorees of the 2022 Media Access Awards which will stream LIVE on the Emmy Award-winning entertainment and pop culture news source, ExtraTV.com; on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Founded by Norman Lear in 1979 as an annual celebration honoring those in film and TV who include disabled characters and actors in their work, the 2022 Media Access Awards will pay tribute to those individuals, series, and films that have redefined on-screen representation for the disability community, while advancing the portrayal and employment of people with disabilities in Hollywood.

“We are thrilled to again be celebrating the immensely talented people paving the way to a more inclusive world. We salute them all!” said the co-CEO’s of the Media Access Awards Deborah Calla, also the show’s Executive Producer, and Allen Rucker the show’s writer.

A 2020 Media Access Award recipient, Tony Nominated star of stage and screen (Children of A Lesser God, “The Walking Dead”) and the first Deaf actress to play a Marvel Superhero (Eternals), producer and advocate Lauren Ridloff will serve as the evening’s host leading viewers through the evening filled with unforgettable moments, awe-inspiring performances by such disabled talent as D.J. Demers (Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, AGT), Nic Novicki (founder of Easterseals Disability Film Challenge), Danielle Perez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) Rex Clack (60 minutes) and Chin Injeti, music producer for Dr.Dre, 50 Cent and Eminem as well as exciting celebrity appearances by Eva Longoria, Randall Park and others.

The evening’s honorees are selected by the diversity committees of their professional guilds with awards from the Casting Society of America (CSA), Producers Guild of America (PGA), Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), and Writers Guild of America (WGA). IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, presents the IMDbPro | Media Access Award for Excellence in Directing, building on its ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion in the entertainment industry. This year’s honorees are:

IMDbPro | Media Access Award for Excellence in Directing: Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Presented by Lauren Ridloff

Lifetime Achievement Award: Allen Rucker, CEO Media Access Awards

Presented by Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel LIVE !)

SAG - AFTRA Disability Awareness Award: David Zimmerman (Meet the Biz)

Presented by: Geri Jewell (Deadwood)

SAG - AFTRA Harold Russell Award: Selma Blair

Presented by Troy Kotsur, Oscar winner, CODA

Casting Society of America Award: Cami Patton, As We See It

Presenters: Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Casting Society of America Award: Angela Demo, Cha, Cha Real Smooth

Presented by: Cooper Raiff

Media Access Producers Guild of America George Sunga Award: Cian O’Clery, Karina Holden (Love on the Spectrum) (Netflix)

Presenters: Cast of Love on the Spectrum

Writers Guild of America West Evan Somers Memorial Award: John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building

Presented by James Caverly

Christopher Reeve Acting Scholarship: Sofia Sanchez, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Presented by Rachel Zegler, Golden Globe winner, West Side Story

“Easterseals is honored once again to partner with the Media Access Awards in presenting this well-deserved recognition to this diverse group of talent. Each year the level of authentic disability representation on screen, in storytelling and behind the camera, continues to expand in exciting and impressive ways. It is clear that disability inclusion is an essential part of the entertainment industry,” said Mark Whitley, CEO of Easterseals Southern California.

Viewers will be treated to an incredible musical performance by pianist Rex Lewis Clack along with comedy by D.J. Demers, Danielle Perez and Nic Novicki. The evening will also feature shout-out appearances by Eva Longoria and Randall Park.

The 2022 Media Access Awards in partnership with Easterseals Southern California are sponsored by EXTRA TV, the exclusive broadcast partner; and by Platinum Sponsor IMDbPro.

For more information about the Media Access Awards, please visit mediaaccessawards.com or follow the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Media Access Awards will stream live via EXTRATV.com on Thursday, November 17 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.