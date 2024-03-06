To celebrate International Women’s Month, Hard Rock International announced a new “WE ARE” initiative honoring its ongoing commitment to championing women’s health and empowerment.

Hard Rock's official International Women's Month WE ARE t-shirt

Through its “WE ARE” campaign this March, Hard Rock will join forces with Eva Longoria to encourage women around the world to share their personal stories, help uplift women’s narratives on critical issues and spotlight nearly 1,000 performances by talented female musicians in special events at its Cafe, Hotel and Casino locations throughout the month. Hard Rock is also releasing a limited-edition t-shirt and exciting food and beverage menu items. Through its charitable arm, Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the company is raising funds throughout the month to benefit two organizations working to support women and women’s health: Global Gift Foundation and Magee-Womens Research Institute.

“While International Women’s Day is March 8 and Women’s History Month is March, we’ve dubbed Hard Rock’s celebration ‘International Women’s Month’, aiming to empower women and raise awareness for women’s health globally throughout March,” said Elena Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. “We’re excited to work with Eva Longoria – a strong women’s activist, artist and business owner. With her help, we’ll bring our ‘WE ARE’ initiative to life in innovative ways at Hard Rock properties around the world, providing guests with ways to celebrate women and raise funds for important women’s organizations.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with Hard Rock and help spotlight all the incredible work the “WE ARE” initiative is doing, particularly in supporting women’s health, rights and societal issues," said Eva Longoria. “Whether it’s International Women’s Month or any day of the year, I believe that by helping women, we build strong families, which results in creating powerful communities.”

Eva Longoria Partnership

To honor the new partnership with Longoria, Hard Rock Cafe mixologists have created the Pink Lace Margarita, a limited-time, exclusive cocktail featuring Casa Del Sol, the luxury tequila brand she co-founded. Guests at any Hard Rock Cafe in the United States and select Mexico locations can enjoy this colorful twist on a classic throughout March and April. A portion of proceeds from the cocktail will be provided to Magee-Womens Research Institute and the Global Gift Foundation, which aims to create a positive impact for women, children and families in need. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood guests can also sip Casa Del Sol at upcoming pool party events scheduled for later this year.

Hard Rock Cafes Events & Special Menu Offerings

Hard Rock Cafes will help amplify women’s voices and stories to new levels this month. Cafes has teamed up with Women Who Rock (WWR) to present a series of both free and ticketed concerts featuring hundreds of all-female-led performances around the world by favorite and up-and-coming artists such as Rhonda Smith, Orianthi and Cindy Blackman Santana who will be featured in a signature benefit concert at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas on March 7 for Magee-Womens Research Institute.

In addition to the exclusive Pink Lace Margarita, Hard Rock Cafes will offer a special limited-time menu through April including: Spring Pasta, Mahi Burger, Berry Salad, Coconut Almond Sundae and the gin-based Run the World cocktail. Hard Rock’s official International Women’s Month “WE ARE” t-shirt is also now available for purchase in select stores and online at Rock Shop.

Hard Rock Hotels Events & Guest Experiences

In the spirit of the “All is One” motto, Hard Rock Hotels will also focus on amplifying female talent throughout International Women’s Month, with hundreds of planned performances from bands to DJ sets and beyond at participating Hard Rock Hotel locations across the globe. For example, Hard Rock Hotel New York will host a series of female DJs at the RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge and feature a bespoke bar and dining menu created by Michelin Star chef Emily Drucker that will also benefit Hard Rock’s key charity partners. During March, Hard Rock Hotels around the world will specially showcase select memorabilia from Hard Rock’s vast collection highlighting iconic artists who have had a significant impact on women’s rights such as Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Janet Jackson and more.

In March and April, guests can infuse even more music through “Sound of Your Stay,” an exclusive Hard Rock Hotel amenity. Tracks will feature a special playlist of influential women artists across a variety of genres. The Wax program will offer guests the opportunity to borrow vinyl featuring iconic female artists to be enjoyed on their in-room record player. The Picks program will offer hotel guests the chance to check out a Gibson custom-wrapped International Women’s Month “WE ARE” guitar for in-room jam sessions. Rock Shops throughout hotels will also feature the limited-edition “WE ARE” t-shirt and other special merchandise.