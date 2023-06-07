Screen stars Joe Mantegna and Eva Longoria, each with a passion for helping those with special needs, have agreed to co-chair Morgan’s Ambassadors, a group of celebrity advocates in support of Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative of San Antonio.

Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative coordinates planning, fundraising and communications among a “family” of ventures designed with those with special needs in mind and built for everyone’s benefit. These include unique Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first and only Ultra-Accessible, fully-inclusive theme park; award-winning Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park; Morgan’s Wonderland Sports complex, providing fitness and fun for athletes of all abilities; Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, offering a summer-camp-type experience year-round; and the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan’s Wonderland, or The MAC, bringing together more than 30 community-based organizations in one location to provide coordinated medical and non-medical care to children and adults with special needs.

“We’re truly grateful to Joe and Eva for lending their support to Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative and its mission of inclusion – bringing together those with and without special needs in uplifting, non- judgmental places for interaction and a greater understanding of one another,” said founder Gordon Hartman. “They have witnessed firsthand how our inclusive environments can change lives for the better, and they have agreed to help us spread the word about the power of inclusion.”

Longoria spoke at the debut of Morgan’s Wonderland in 2010, while Mantegna appeared at the opening of The MAC this past October. Their awareness of and support for those with physical and cognitive special needs stem from caring for close family members with special needs. Similarly, Hartman and wife Maggie were inspired to create Morgan’s Wonderland and all the endeavors that have followed as a result of their daughter with special needs, Morgan.

“Studies we’ve seen indicate approximately 15 percent of the population deals day in and day out with special needs or disabilities,” Hartman said. “No doubt the star power of Eva and Joe will help shine the spotlight on the special-needs community and the assistance we can provide.”

For more about Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative, visit www.InclusionStartsHere.com or www.GoInclusion.com.