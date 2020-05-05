Joe Mantegna has been holding an annual invitation golf tournament since 2000, raising money to benefit H.O.M.E, the Home Ownership Made Easy organization which aims to provide affordable rental and ownership housing for the developmentally disabled community.
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Emergency services, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Veteran/Service Member Support
