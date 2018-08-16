ACT Today! provides grant money for families that cannot afford or access the treatments their autistic children need. From protective helmets, to social skills groups, to ABA and biomedical treatments, ACT Today! does everything they can to help autistic children achieve their highest potential. Through direct donation, corporate sponsorship and community generosity, ACT Today! is changing the lives of children TODAY.
