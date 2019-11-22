Jennie Garth
Jennie Garth is a sufferer of migraine headaches and has recorded Public Service Announcements to help other sufferers.

Garth is a member of the 2008 Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet.

Causes supported 22

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Water, Women

