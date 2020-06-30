Forest Whitaker
26
charities
32
causes
115
articles
8
videos

Whitaker recorded a public service announcement promoting vegetarianism for PETA.

Forest adopted one of the worst US schools in 2012 to try to turn it around with a new Turnaround Arts initiative by the government.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adrian GrenierAlison SweeneyAngie HarmonAnnie LennoxBeyoncéCharlize TheronCourteney CoxDenzel WashingtonEllen DeGeneresEva LongoriaGeorge ClooneyHalle BerryJessica AlbaScarlett JohanssonSusan Sarandon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Forest Whitaker"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 32

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Women

Contact Forest Whitaker

You can contact Forest Whitaker using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields