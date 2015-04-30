Hope North is educating and healing the young victims of Uganda’s civil war, including orphans and former child soldiers, empowering them to become voices for peace and development.

Founded in 1998 by artist and former child soldier Okello Sam, Hope North is an accredited secondary school located on a 40-acre campus with an international arts center, vocational training, and a working farm, staffed by 26 dedicated Ugandan educators. Over 1,500 vulnerable youth have lived at Hope North, and today 255 incredible youth are working towards their degrees and planning careers. These youth in turn are contributing to peace-building by organizing educational theater and soccer tournaments throughout the north, an area destroyed by years of war, reaching thousands more.