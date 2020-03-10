Promoting strong communities, sustainability, environmental protection and peace by providing livestock and training in order to alleviate hunger and poverty and encourage self-reliance.
Heifer has been offering families a source of food rather than short-term relief for over 60 years, and millions of families in 128 countries have now been given self-reliance and hope.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 62
Heifer International has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrian Grenier
- Allison Janney
- Amy Carlson
- Amy Madigan
- Ashley Judd
- Barbara Bush
- Ben Cohen
- Bill Clinton
- Bonnie Raitt
- Bradley Whitford
- Chris Colfer
- Christine Lahti
- Constance Zimmer
- Dan Zanes
- Diane Lane
- Ed Asner
- Ed Harris
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Eva Amurri
- Faith Hill
- George Bush Sr
- Goldie Hawn
- Hillary Clinton
- Howard Lederer
- Ian Somerhalder
- Janeane Garofalo
- Jane Fonda
- Jane Goodall
- Jane Kaczmarek
- Jane Seymour
- Jeffrey Sachs
- Jimmy Carter
- JK Rowling
- Joe Mantegna
- Jon Heder
- Julia Alvarez
- Kirsten Dunst
- Kris Allen
- Mark Feuerstein
- Martha Stewart
- Mary-Louise Parker
- Mary Steenburgen
- Mehcad Brooks
- Meryl Streep
- Mia Farrow
- Octavia Spencer
- Oprah
- Patricia Heaton
- Phil Hellmuth
- Phoebe Cates
- Rachael Ray
- Rene Auberjonois
- Robin Williams
- Rosie O'Donnell
- Sarah McLachlan
- Serinda Swan
- Stephen King
- Susan Sarandon
- Ted Danson
- Tim McGraw
- Timmy Curran
- Walter Cronkite