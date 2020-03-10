Heifer International

Promoting strong communities, sustainability, environmental protection and peace by providing livestock and training in order to alleviate hunger and poverty and encourage self-reliance.

Heifer has been offering families a source of food rather than short-term relief for over 60 years, and millions of families in 128 countries have now been given self-reliance and hope.

AIDS & HIV, Children, Hunger, Poverty

Celebrity supporters 62

Heifer International has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

