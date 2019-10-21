Ian Somerhalder
23
charities
23
causes
73
articles
4
videos

Ian Somerhalder plays Damon Salvatore in the TV drama The Vampire Diaries.

He established the IS Foundation in 2010 to educate people on the importance of protecting the environment and animals.

He played a big role in cleaning up after the Deepwater Horizon oil drilling disaster on April 22, 2010.

He supports the It Gets Better Project, a project that has made it a goal to prevent suicide among LGBT youth.

Somerhalder testified in Washington DC in July 2011 at the Multinational Species Conservation Funds Reauthorization Act legislative assembly.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Carrie Ann InabaCharlize TheronEdward NortonEllen DeGeneresGisele BundchenJesse Tyler FergusonJoe JonasJoel MaddenKirsten DunstKristen BellKristin BauerLady GagaLeonardo DiCaprioPierce BrosnanSusan Sarandon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Ian Somerhalder"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 23

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Water, Women

Contact Ian Somerhalder

You can contact Ian Somerhalder using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Fashion, Television, Movies

More fields