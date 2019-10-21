Ian Somerhalder plays Damon Salvatore in the TV drama The Vampire Diaries.
He established the IS Foundation in 2010 to educate people on the importance of protecting the environment and animals.
He played a big role in cleaning up after the Deepwater Horizon oil drilling disaster on April 22, 2010.
He supports the It Gets Better Project, a project that has made it a goal to prevent suicide among LGBT youth.
Somerhalder testified in Washington DC in July 2011 at the Multinational Species Conservation Funds Reauthorization Act legislative assembly.
AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Water, Women
