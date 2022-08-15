Last week marked Shiseido Blue Project’s second West Coast beach cleanup joined by Ian Somerhalder alongside World Surf League PURE We Are One Ocean grantee WILDCOAST – an international team that conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and addresses climate change through natural solutions.

Ian Somerhalder hosts The Shiseido Blue Project in partnership with World Surf League Pure and WILDCOAST at the U.S Open of Surfing

Ian Somerhalder got down and dirty explaining the need to care for ocean wildlife and beach preservation.

Guests and Ian Somerhalder attends The Shiseido Blue Project

Shiseido Blue Project is an initiative in collaboration with World Surf League, home of surfing and World Surf League PURE, World Surf League’s environmental initiative, committed to inspiring, educating and empower ocean protection. This global initiative launched in 2019 with a range of activities to protect the ocean, including cleaning up beaches, leading global conservation campaigns like We Are One Ocean, and promoting ocean-and sun-safe habits.