Kristin Bauer
12
charities
8
causes
69
articles
5
videos

Kristin Bauer is best known for her role as Pam on the HBO hit series True Blood.

She is passionate about saving animals.

Kristin wrote an oped in Huffington Post urging Americans to demand that their Senators vote for the Shark Conservation Act.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adrian GrenierAlicia SilverstoneAmber VallettaAnthony KiedisBeau BridgesBeth OstroskyBethany Joy LenzBetty WhiteBob BarkerBrian MayIan SomerhalderJames CromwellLeonardo DiCaprioMaggie QPierce Brosnan

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Kristin Bauer"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 8

Abuse, Animals, Children, Conservation, Environment, Human Rights, Oceans, Water

Contact Kristin Bauer

You can contact Kristin Bauer using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields