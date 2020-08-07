Kristin Bauer is best known for her role as Pam on the HBO hit series True Blood.
She is passionate about saving animals.
Kristin wrote an oped in Huffington Post urging Americans to demand that their Senators vote for the Shark Conservation Act.
Abuse, Animals, Children, Conservation, Environment, Human Rights, Oceans, Water
