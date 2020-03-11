The Animals Asia: Kindness in Action event was an intimate gathering held at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 5, 2020 with cocktails, vegan hors d’oeuvres and a short program from Founder and CEO of the cause, Jill Robinson.

Kristin Bauer, Jill Robinson, founder of Animals Asia, Michelle Forbes and Tara Buck attend Animals Asia: Kindness in Action

Credit/Copyright: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Animals Asia

The event was supported by NeueHouse and Miomojo.

Attendees included Kristin Bauer (Actress, Sacred Lies), Tara Buck (Actress, Ray Donovan), Sophia Del Pizzo (Actress, On a Whim), Michelle Forbes (Actress, Treadstone), Ali MacGraw (Actress, Love Story), Jesse Metcalfe (Actor, Chesapeake Shores), Shaun Monson (Film Director, Earthlings), Lesley Nicol (Actress, Downton Abbey), Jimmi Simpson (Actor, Westworld), Diane Warren (Academy Award-Nominated Songwriter), among others.

Animals Asia is devoted to ending bear bile farming and improving the welfare of animals across Asia. They promote compassion and respect for all animals and work to bring about long-term change.

Founded in 1998, the Animals Asia team has been rescuing bears since 1994. They operate award-winning bear rescue sanctuaries in China and Vietnam, and are the only organization with a bear sanctuary in China. Founder and CEO, Jill Robinson MBE, Dr.med.vet. h.c., Hon LLD is widely recognized as the world’s leading authority on the cruel bear bile industry, having campaigned against it since 1993.