Event chair Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced today that Gladys Knight and Jason Derulo will perform at The 38th Carousel of Hope Ball.

The event will take place on October 5, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton, presented by Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes.

As previously announced, longtime supporter of the cause and renowned award-winning songwriter Diane Warren will be honored with the “Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award” and diabetes activist, songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Jam will be honored with the “Brass Ring Award” at this year’s event. David Foster will also replace Jay Leno as this year’s host, along with his role as Music Director, with Clive Davis and Quincy Jones reprising their roles as Music Chairmen and George Schlatter returning to produce the show.

“We are so excited to have the legendary Gladys Knight and global superstar Jason Derulo performing at this year’s Carousel of Hope Ball,” said event chair Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis. “Our biennial ball raises crucial funds for diabetes research, prevention and care; we are so grateful to these incredible performers for their support and for helping to create what is sure to be an unforgettable evening.”

Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner, Gladys Knight has enjoyed number-one hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B, and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001). Knight recently sang the National Anthem at both the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta and the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Among many awards, Knight has received the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for Lifetime Artistic Achievements, the National Medal of Arts and was honored with the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award last year.

Jason Derulo may be recognizable worldwide as a multiplatinum singer and songwriter, visionary entrepreneur, best-selling author, committed philanthropist, and engaging presence, but his story starts unassumingly. The self-described, “Kid from a Haitian family in Miami,” has quietly and consistently grinded to emerge as one of his generation’s most prolific stars. Generating tens of billions of streams and 250 million records sold, his global sales exceed 250 million singles with dozens of multiplatinum and platinum certifications for smashes such as “Wiggle” [feat. Snoop Dogg], “Take You Dancing,” “Talk Dirty” [feat. 2 Chainz], “Whatcha Say,” and more. Derulo has three songs streamed over 1 billion times each under his belt, namely “Swalla” [feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign], “Want To Want Me,” and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” [with Jawsh 685]. The latter even claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in addition to toppling charts in 16 countries. He’s the rare force of nature equally at home in a duet with BTS or Luke Bryan. With nearly 200 million followers across platforms, he notably remains the “4th most-followed male on TikTok and 11th biggest account overall.” He’s appeared in various films and television series, including Spinning Gold and Empire. His portfolio encompasses ownership stakes in Rocket Car Wash, Pro Volleyball Federation, and the Omaha Supernovas. Plus, he penned the bestselling book Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream and created the UZO graphic novel in collaboration with Z2 Comics. Once again, he tells a story you’ve never heard on his fifth full-length offering and Atlantic Records debut, Nu King, beginning with “Spicy Margarita” [with Michael Bublé].

The Carousel of Hope celebrates all the remarkable things the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has accomplished and brought to the forefront of diabetes care, as well as the exciting research and influential moments the Barbara Davis Center has been a part of since its inception in 1978.

This year marks The 38th Carousel of Hope Ball, where guests will enjoy cocktails, silent and live auctions, dinner, exciting entertainment, and musical performances. Since its inception in 1978, the iconic event has been a Hollywood favorite, uniting entertainment, sports, and business industry leaders from all areas for a night dedicated to raising awareness and, ultimately, finding a cure for diabetes. Diabetes, which afflicts over 463 million people, is rapidly on the rise. Each year, approximately 64,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, approximately 30,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $115 million to date, with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Funds are raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, a live and silent auction, and contributions.

The 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball is presented by Dexcom. Underwriting support is provided by Sanofi. Additional sponsorship generously by American Airlines, the Official Airline of The Carousel of Hope, and The Beverly Hilton. KTLA is the exclusive local television media partner of The Carousel of Hope and Variety is the exclusive entertainment trade publication sponsor and media partner.