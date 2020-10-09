Foster played at Celebrity Fight Night to benefit Muhammad Ali's Parkinson Center, and at Andre Agassi's Grand Slam for Children, benefiting underprivileged and abused children.

He then took the same piano he had used at those events, in Las Vegas shows, and even at his own home accompanying Barbra Streisand, and auctioned it off for charity, giving the proceeds to families of children in need of organ transplants.

Foster has a long history of charitable efforts to help children. In 1997 he was honored with the United States Children’s Choice Award for his work supporting research into children’s cancer, leukemia, and AIDS.

Additionally, his credits include writing the music for “Voices that Care,” the entertainment industry’s 1991 tribute to U.S. troops in the Persian Gulf, which to date has raised $660,000 for the Red Cross and USO of America.

He founded the David Foster Foundation in 1986.