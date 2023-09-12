Dana Davis, Event Chairman, and Barbara Davis, Honorary Event Chairman, announced today that The 37th Annual Carousel Ball, presented by Dexcom, will feature a performance by legendary rock band Counting Crows on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Denver in Denver, Colorado.

They join a star-studded lineup that includes previously announced performers David Foster and Katharine McPhee. The biennial event returns to present Satish Garg, MD with the Founders Award, and Juli and Joe Smolen will receive the High Hopes Tribute Award. Tickets and table sales are available for the event benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF), the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

For more than two decades, Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands and was ranked No.8 on Billboards’ “Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists” 25th anniversary chart in 2021.

In October 1996, the band’s double-platinum sophomore studio album, Recovering the Satellites, debuted at No.1 and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world. A follow up to their early success, Counting Crows went on to release This Desert Life (1999), Hard Candy (2002), Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings (2008), Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation) (2012), Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow (2013), and Somewhere Under Wonderland (2014).

In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidentally in Love” for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song” and a GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.” Somewhere Under Wonderland also debuted at No.10 on the charts and was heralded by The Daily Telegraph as “… the best collection of songs since their debut.”

“We are thrilled to announce the legendary Counting Crows will join our already amazing night to celebrate, honor, and raise funds for type 1 diabetes! We know their performance will bring everyone to their feet and help raise important funds to support the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center,” said Dana Davis. “We are honored to have these rock and roll legends with us!”

In 1978, The Carousel Ball kicked off for the very first time, originating in Denver, with a performance from Frank Sinatra. Since then, the Denver-based Carousel Ball has had a star-studded lineup of show-stopping performers including Earth Wind & Fire, Usher, Reba McEntire, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Gladys Knight, Kenny Rogers, Diana Ross, Sammy Davis Jr. and more.

The Carousel Ball celebrates all the remarkable things the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has accomplished and brought to the forefront of diabetes care, as well as the exciting research and influential moments the Barbara Davis Center has been a part of since its inception in 1978. The Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes provides a clinical service for children, adolescents and young adults with type 1 diabetes and supports substantial clinical and basic science research programs to prevent, and ultimately, cure this chronic life-threatening disease. The Carousel Ball aims to support increasing awareness for diabetes and raise funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Diabetes, which afflicts over 463 million people, is rapidly on the rise. Each year, approximately 64,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, approximately 30,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $110 million to date, with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC), which provides state-of-the-art care to more than 7,500 active patients: 4,600 children and 2,900 adults with diabetes from the Rocky Mountain Region.

Funds are raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, a live and silent auction, and contributions. To purchase tickets and tables and learn more about the event, please click here.

The 2023 Carousel Ball is presented by Dexcom, with additional underwriting support generously provided by Empower, Medtronic Diabetes, and RBC Wealth Management. Supporting sponsors of the event include Eva & David Schoonmaker, 7Cellars Wines, and the Hyatt Regency Denver.