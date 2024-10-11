Event chair Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis hosted the 38th Carousel of Hope Ball on Saturday, October 5 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC).

The event, a Hollywood institution since 1978, honored Diane Warren with the “Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award” and Jimmy Jam with the “Brass Ring Award.” Patrons of the event were entertained with show-stopping performances by Gladys Knight and Jason Derulo, a special appearance by Rylee Arnold, and additional performers Luke K. and MaKenzie. The Ball raised an incredible over $1.9 million this year alone, in addition to the more than $115 million that The Carousel Balls have raised to date.

This year’s Ball brought together leaders from the film, television, music and business industries to support increasing awareness for diabetes and raise funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The event celebrated all the remarkable things the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has accomplished and brought to the forefront of diabetes care, as well as the exciting research and influential moments the Barbara Davis Center has been a part of since its inception in 1978. Diabetes, which afflicts over 463 million people, is rapidly on the rise. Each year, approximately 64,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, approximately 30,000 are children.

Emcee David Foster kicked off the program, welcoming guests to the ball before he introduced a video message from Barbara Davis thanking guests for coming, which was met by resounding applause. Dana Davis took to the stage to talk about the progress thus far, saying, “Everyone who has ever been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and their families may fear infinite disappointments, uncertainty, and the unknown. But thanks to all of you, they have hope. Hope for prevention, hope for better treatments, hope for a cure, hope for a long life. These are all what I believe are an infinite hope and why this ball is called the Carousel of Hope.”

David Foster took to the stage once again to present longtime supporter of the cause and renowned award-winning songwriter Diane Warren with the “Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award.” In accepting the award, Warren said, “You know who deserves a standing ovation? Barbara Davis, Dana Davis, everybody here that’s doing everything for diabetes. That’s who deserves a standing ovation.”

Terry Lewis and Max Harris presented the “Brass Ring Award” to diabetes activist, songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Jam. In a heartfelt moment during his speech, Jimmy Jam said, “I’ve heard the word ‘hero’ used a lot tonight, and I just want to start by saying that you can’t spell the word ‘hero’ without ‘h-e-r.’ So, let me start off with some of the ‘h-e-rs’ here tonight, starting with Barbara Davis. Barbara, thank you so much for always making a home for myself and my family here at this beautiful event every year from the time that Max was diagnosed at age two. You’ve been an advocate and a friend of [our family]… I also want to shout out talking about ‘h-e-rs,’ let’s talk about Dana Davis. We got to share some time earlier today that was absolutely wonderful. I want to thank you so much for taking something that could be a tragedy and using it to lead us forward towards a cure.”

Singer MaKenzie kicked off the evening’s musical performances with “The Journey” written by Diane Warren. David Foster, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and the audience also serenaded Barbara Davis with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to celebrate her 94th birthday. Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Gladys Knight took to the stage next to perform “Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me,” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye),” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Luke K. gave a surprise performance of his new song “One Shot.” Multiplatinum singer and songwriter Jason Derulo closed out the night with performances of “Whatcha Say,” “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” “Trumpets,” “Talk Dirty,” and “Want to Want Me.”

The Ball featured a live auction led by auctioneer Halie Behr including a Dolly Parton signed rhinestone-encrusted guitar, tropical island four-night getaway at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, a Galapagos 10-day getaway expedition for two aboard the National Geographic Endeavor II, a three-night stay at the Spa House at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa including pickleball lessons and massages, a “Yume” sculpture by visual artist Daniel Mazzone, and a pair of Roberto Coin diamond earrings.

Dancing with the Stars pro Rylee Arnold took a few moments to share the story of how she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes three years ago when she was 16 years old. In talking about her diagnosis, Arnold said, “From that point forward, I wanted to make sure I didn’t let it affect my life, and I would only take the life lessons I learned from type 1 diabetes to push me to become an even better person and to become more motivated to accomplish my dreams. I also made a promise to myself that I would always be an advocate and a voice for type 1 diabetes so that I can show someone who is recently diagnosed that they can do it and that type 1 diabetes should never stop you from living your dream life. It’ll only make you stronger, which is why I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be sharing my story with you all today.”

Additional special guests at this year’s event included Annie Bosko, Ashley Benson, Berry Gordy, Brandon Davis, Carter Kench, Ed Begley Jr., Janice Dickinson, Josh Flagg, Kathy & Rick Hilton, Kelsey Bascom, Linda Thompson, Nicole Avant, Nigel Lythgoe, Stephen Nedoroscik, Suzanne de Passe, Ted Sarandos, and many more!

The 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball was presented by Dexcom. Underwriting support was provided by Sanofi. Additional sponsorship was generously provided by American Airlines, the Official Airline of The Carousel of Hope, and The Beverly Hilton. KTLA was the exclusive local television media partner of The Carousel of Hope and Variety was the exclusive entertainment trade publication sponsor and media partner.

David Foster also served as the Music Director with Clive Davis and Quincy Jones as Music Chairmen and George Schlatter returned to produce the show.

Funds from the evening were raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, a live and silent auction, and contributions.