MPTF is proud to announce the “Lights, Camera, Take Action!” telethon, airing live in primetime on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM local time and also available across the country via KTLA.com and MPTF.com.

Acclaimed Emmy-nominated actress and writer Yvette Nicole Brown, currently seen in Disenchanted, and beloved game show host and Emmy winner Tom Bergeron are slated to host the fundraising event, while writer-producer Phil Rosenthal (Somebody Feed Phil, Everybody Loves Raymond), who will also appear during the program, and David Wild will produce the show whose presenting sponsors include City National Bank and UCLA Health. The telethon will celebrate MPTF’s significant safety net support to the entertainment community and offer viewers a night of unforgettable musical performances and appearances by special guests. Industry celebrities will be taking donations on a phone bank throughout the event. All funds raised from the KTLA telethon will benefit MPTF.

The “Lights, Camera, Take Action!” telethon will include musical performances by David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Susanna Hoffs, Johnny Mathis, Jonas Myrin, Annette O’Toole & Michael McKean, and Brad Paisley. The star-studded event will also feature special appearances by Jeff Bridges, Julia Butters, Kevin Feige, Jodie Foster & Harry Northup, Tony Goldwyn & Anna Musky-Goldwyn, Clark Gregg, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Rian Johnson, Elle and Keegan-Michael Key, Tony Ludwig, Monica Macer, Ben Mankiewicz, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Billy Porter, Parker Posey, Billy Ray, Richard Roundtree, and more. “We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us,” said event producer Phil Rosenthal, “and are indebted to all the men and women of the entertainment industry who need our help now. I’m proud to be part of the MPTF telethon and hope you’ll join us.”

“KTLA is proud to partner with MPTF for this special program,” said Janene Drafs, KTLA Vice-President | General Manager. “As a critical support service for the industry that defines Southern California, MPTF has improved the lives of so many. The telethon will allow them to do even more. I’m also proud to share that to further our commitment, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is making a $10,000 donation to MPTF to kick off Lights, Camera, Take Action!”

Added Courteney Bailey, MPTF’s Chief Development Officer, “We are so grateful to the incredible KTLA team for the opportunity to raise awareness and much needed funding for MPTF. This telethon gives us a unique moment to combine philanthropy with entertainment, and we are so excited for everyone to tune in to this very special evening!”

MPTF’s telethon comes at a critical time for the organization. Over the course of the last few years, MPTF has experienced significantly increased costs related to COVID. As a result, the organization is experiencing unprecedented financial hardship. Now, more than ever before, they need support to continue their work providing both working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living.

For additional information, please visit mptf.com/telethon.