Since 2010, Bridges has been the national spokesperson for Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in America. He founded the End Hunger Network in the early 80’s.

Jeff teamed up with Sonoma’s Ledson Vineyards to create a special bottling to benefit the Harmony Foundation for Children. He has spent time signing bottles of his wine and meeting with the public for the charity.

In October 2001, Bridges was one of Action Against Hunger's award recipients at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” gala in honor of World Food Day.

Jeff has been a financial supporter of Amazon Conservation Team for more than a decade and serves on their Advisory Board.